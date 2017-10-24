Judge takes action against Raleigh-based e-retailer ‘eRummagers’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A judge has ordered a Raleigh-based e-retailer to stop what the North Carolina attorney general calls “deceptive business practices.”

Last May, consumer reporter Steve Sbraccia first told you about the complaints against eRummagers, which customers said failed to deliver purchased goods and refused to refund money.

Now, the Attorney General’s Office has taken action against the company.

When CBS North Carolina first heard about eRummagers, more than 50 complaints from consumers had been filed with the BBB bureau.

Most customers complained that they paid for products and hadn’t received them.

It was a company that refused to respond to inquiries.

Mallory Wojciechowski, the president of the BBB of eastern North Carolina said at the time, “We sent them multiple letters on multiple occasions in last couple of months regarding the pattern of complaints and have not heard from the company.’’

CBS North Carolina pulled the records for The Results Experts LLC, which is the name eRummagers is incorporated under.

The documents listed an address on Strickland Road in Raleigh as their principal and regular office. When we went there, their headquarters turned out to be a mail drop in a packing and shipping store.

Sbraccia also went to the homes listed for of three of the company’s principals. Although he knocked on all three doors, he got no response at any of them.

During our investigation last May, CBS North Carolina asked the Attorney General’s Office if they knew anything about eRummagers.

At the time, they told us they’d received one complaint and were looking into the situation.

Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Stein’s office said a Wake County Judge issued a temporary restraining order against the firm that was requested by his office.

In the complaint, the firm is accused of failing to deliver purchased goods and refusing to refund money when orders were not completed.

Stein says when customers posted complaints on eRummagers’ Facebook page, the posts were deleted and the consumers blocked from making additional posts.

The attorney general says unfilled orders from Erummagers date back to November 2016.

Meanwhile, the company still has an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau.

