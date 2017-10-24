Man attempted to rob Raleigh delivery driver of pizzas at gunpoint, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery in connection with at least three robbery incidents in Raleigh, according to search warrants and Raleigh police records.

A search warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina shows that Isaiah Johnson, 19, of Selma, has been charged in connection with an Oct. 8 attempted robbery of a pizza delivery person.

The search warrant was issued in connection with the incident.

According to the warrant, Johnson pointed a gun at a Dominos Pizza delivery driver on Wolf Park Drive in the Vie Raleigh Apartments complex and attempted to steal the driver’s pizzas. The victim drove away as he was being robbed and was able to get away with the pizzas.

Police were able to trace the phone number used to order the pizza to Johnson. His number was found in a database in connection with a police report that had been filed the week before in a hit-and-run case.

According to the warrant, Raleigh police obtained a photo of Johnson and put it in a photo lineup that was presented to the delivery driver.

“The victim picked [Johnson] out of the lineup with 100% confidence that he was the person who robbed him,” police wrote. Once Johnson was identified by the victim, police took out an arrest warrant for him.

Police also believe Johnson was involved in two other robbery incidents near the Edinborough Commons apartment complex.

The first incident was on Sept. 15 on Tony Tank Lane. According to the warrant, a female victim was robbed at gunpoint at her residence and had her purse “forcibly taken during the robbery,” according to police.

There was another robbery on Oct. 13, five days after the attempted robbery of the delivery driver, on Jamboree Drive. In that incident, a female victim was robbed at gunpoint inside her residence and had her cellphone and purse forcibly taken by the suspect. During the robbery, the suspect was wearing a yellow traffic vest that road construction crews wear, the search warrant shows.

The warrant shows that photo lineups were presented to the two victims and they picked Johnson out of the lineup with 50 percent confidence.

According to the warrant, there have been at least eight other robberies in Raleigh “that fit this possible pattern.”

Johnson was taken into custody on Oct. 19 and while being arrested, officers noticed a silver small caliber handgun in plain view inside his apartment on Wolf Creek Circle.

The search warrant was requested due to the police department’s belief that “the evidence of the robberies…includ[ing] the firearm and the victims’ property that was stolen will be located inside 412 Wolf Creek Circle Apartment 201.”

Johnson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.