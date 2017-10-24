Man charged as Raleigh police investigate string of armed robberies at apartment complexes



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A failed attempt to steal a pizza led Raleigh police to make an arrest in what may be a string of armed robberies at apartment complexes.

19-year-old Isaiah Johnson is in custody after police say he held a Domino’s pizza delivery driver at gunpoint at the Vie Apartments in Raleigh.

Johnson tried to steal the driver’s pizza, but the driver was able to get away, according to a search warrant detailing the October 8th incident.

Police say they were able to track down Johnson because he ordered the pizza from his cell phone.

The search warrant states investigators believe Johnson may be involved in at least eight similar armed robberies at Raleigh apartment complexes the past two months.

Kim Stornetta, who lives at the Edinborough Commons apartment complex off Creedmoor Road, was one of those armed robbery victims back in September.

Stornetta says she was returning to her apartment and someone put a gun to her neck while she was trying to unlock her apartment door.

“I actually just froze,” said Stornetta. “I couldn’t scream, I didn’t know what to do. He took the gun and pressed it in to my neck and said if you don’t drop your purse, I’m going to shoot you.”

Another similar armed robbery took place at the Edinborough Commons apartment complex on Oct. 15, and both Stornetta and the other victim picked Johnson out of a lineup with 50 percent confidence, according to a search warrant.

In the Oct. 15 robbery, police say the suspects were wearing yellow traffic vests, similar to what construction crews would wear.

The robberies have those who live nearby reminding women to be watchful when they go out.

“You have to be looking around and you have to be aware,” said Sallie Jackson, who works across the street from Edinborough Commons at the Affordable Chic. “You have to be aware of what’s around and who’s around them.”

If you have any information about the armed robberies, you’re asked to give Raleigh police a call.