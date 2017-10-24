Mobile meth lab found in Hope Mills Walmart parking lot; 3 arrested, charged

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Fayetteville residents are facing charges after they were caught in a mobile meth lab in a Hope Mills Walmart parking lot on Saturday, according to Hope Mills police.

The three people — two men and one woman — were observed by officers acting suspiciously in a Cadillac parked at the Walmart. The officer who saw them decided to run the plates on the Cadillac and discovered that the plates were registered to a Ford Explorer, police said.

Once it was determined that the plates were on the wrong vehicle, another officer was called to the scene and contact was made with the people in the car in order to determine if the car was stolen, according to police.

It was at that point that officers noticed drug paraphernalia inside the car and detained the three suspects – Robert Lenn Harr, 29, Ashley Marie Fisher, 26, and Randy Lee Holmes Jr., 25.

Police investigated the vehicle and found multiple empty soda bottles with hoses attached and white powder inside. Officers determined that the Cadillac could be a mobile meth lab. The State Bureau of Investigation was then contacted in order to assist in the investigation, police said.

Upon arrival of the SBI, it was confirmed that the items found in the car were components of a mobile meth lab. Harr, Fisher and Holmes were then arrested on taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where they’re currently being held on multiple charges.

Harr is charged with one felony count of manufacture methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of conspiracy, eight felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture precursor methamphetamine, and one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing a controlled substance. He is being held on a $80,000 bond.

Fisher is charged with one felony count of manufacture methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of conspiracy, and eight felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture precursor methamphetamine. She is also being held on a $80,000 bond.

Holmes is charged with one felony count of manufacture methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of conspiracy, and eight felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture precursor methamphetamine. He is being held on a $90,000 bond.