National Weather Service ‘pretty confident’ tornado hit Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with the National Weather Service say they feel pretty confident a tornado hit Spartanburg County Monday and plan to survey damage on Tuesday.

They say two storm survey teams from the Greenville-Spartanburg National Weather Service office will be out surveying the storm damage.

One team will focus on the damage in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties in South Carolina and Cleveland County North Carolina, according to the NWS.

Another team will focus on the damage stretching north across the NC Foothills.

They say information from the teams on the details of the storms will be issued as soon as practical.

According to officials with Spartanburg County Emergency Management, there is extensive damage ranging from Woodruff to Business 85, and from Cherokee Springs to Mayo.

Officials with Spartanburg Regional say they have received eight storm-related injuries so far, but most of them are minor.

There are thousands without power in the Upstate, according to Duke Energy.

Disaster-trained volunteers with American Red Cross are responding to multiple people in Spartanburg, Pickens, and Abbeville counties, according to a press release.

They say at least 10-15 houses have been damaged due to the severe weather.