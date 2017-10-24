NC now says it won’t suspend Chemours permit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State environmental officials announced Tuesday that they won’t suspend Chemours’ permit to discharge wastewater.

The state will continue to “look carefully” at plant’s discharge to make sure it takes the steps state officials are requiring, the state Department of Environmental Quality said in a news release.

The same department had said in early September that it was considering revoking the permit and would do so if the company “failed to stop releasing fluorinated compounds into the Cape River and meet the state’s other demands.”

A court in Bladen County also ordered the company to stop releasing certain compounds.

“Based on Chemours’ response, DEQ notified the company that at this time the state will not suspend its wastewater discharge permit,” officials wrote.

But the department also warned that if the company “at any time” stops living up to its obligations, the state will “take appropriate steps.”

The company has also applied for a renewal of the permit. State officials are still scrutinizing that application.