New website will enable citizens, NC officials to track disaster recovery process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has built a new tool to enable the state and citizens track disaster recovery process as eastern North Carolina continues to recover from Hurricane Matthew.

Rebuild.nc.gov, a new online resource, allows easy access to detailed disaster recovery funding and community assistance information.

The resource includes data about the number of requests for assistance and the total amount of aid provided. The website will provide detailed spending data by funding source, agency, and county.

“Recovering from disasters is a long and challenging process for individuals and for the communities themselves,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks.

Public safety information about long-term recovery such as mental health, loan, and grant programs will be available on the website.

North Carolina Department of Information Technology (DIT) built this website in partnership with the Governor’s Hurricane Matthew Recovery Office and the Department of Public Safety.

“Technology is nothing more than a tool to improve lives,” said Eric Boyette, state chief information officer and secretary of the Department of Information Technology.

“I can’t think of a better way to use technology than to try to improve the way we help people rebuild after a disaster,” said Boyette.