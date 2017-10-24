Ohio police: Woman dies after ambulance fails to show up

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman died from a brain aneurysm Sunday morning — 24 hours after East Liverpool PD Patrolman Jacob Talbott and another officer tried to save her. Their efforts came after an ambulance service failed to show up and others couldn’t make it.

The officers found the woman unresponsive in a black SUV on Route 11 North Saturday morning.

“She had like a deer-in-the-headlights look,” Talbott said. “She was staring off and had very labored breathing.”

Talbott called for an ambulance while they got her out of the car.

“[Ambulance Service Incorporated] originally committed a crew and told our dispatcher they had a crew in route,” he said.

After minutes of waiting, Talbott called dispatch to check on the status of the EMS crew. The answer shocked him.

Dispatch said the crew that had originally committed was not coming. The two other local ambulance companies couldn’t come either.

That’s when they got desperate.

“We’re just going to take her to the hospital ourselves,” Talbott said. “We didn’t have time to wait for an ambulance company out of Hancock County in West Virginia.”

Talbott put the woman in the front of his cruiser, while another officer jumped in the backseat and started doing CPR. They then sped off to the hospital.

But their efforts weren’t enough.

The woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she later died.

“I was holding out hope,” Talbott said. “Saying a lot of prayers and just asking for a miracle that she’d make it. Finding out that she didn’t make it, it’s rather tough.”

Patrolman Talbott wants answers from the ambulance companies. He says it’s unacceptable that none of them showed up, because things may have gone differently if they had.

“I’m not real happy that an ambulance service committed, and then five minutes later, they no longer have a crew available,” he said. “And they didn’t even notify us. The reason we found out is our dispatcher called to check the time.”

Ambulance Service Incorporated did not respond to WKBN’s calls for comment on this story. WKBN is investigating the protocols for ambulance response in the city.