Raleigh City Council set to look at revised Six Forks Road plan today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driving on Six Forks Road in Raleigh is a frustrating part of the morning commute for tens of thousands of people every day.

Raleigh City Council is set to look at plans for expanding Six Forks Road and alleviating some of that frustration.

A transportation bond that gives more than $200 million to the city passed a few weeks ago and some of that money will go towards the plan.

The Six Forks Road plan calls for making improvements from the Interstate 440 Beltline to Lynn Road. It includes widening sections of Six Forks Road to six lanes and improving bicycle and pedestrian access.

In June, the Raleigh City Council released a revised draft study that recommended isolated land use changes, neighborhood connectors and the six-lane project.

City council members will meet this morning to look at the latest plans and recommendations for street and streetscape improvements to the road. This morning will be the council’s first chance to look at the revised recommendations.

After they look at it, the reviewed plans will go to the planning commission this Thursday. Once the planning commission looks at the plans, the council may decide to set a public hearing date for the final draft.