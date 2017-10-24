Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured 1 man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night and left a man injured.

Police responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 1200 block of Winding Arbor Trail around 11:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and police have not said if they have a suspect in the shooting.

The shooing is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

