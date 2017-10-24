Raleigh woman determined to be a mom despite cancer battle



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Life has not always been easy for 21-year-old Kim Noordyk, but she somehow manages to beat the odds. Now, she’s facing the toughest challenge of her life.

It sounds like the perfect scenario. Graduating early, Summa Cum Lade from Rutgers University. A social degree in hand, Kim was excited about living her summer to the fullest before starting her full time job in welfare. Those plans quickly changed.

“Every now and then when I’d have an alcoholic beverage my neck would hurt really bad,” said Kim Noordyk.

She ignored it thinking it was allergies.

“Then I started noticing a lump,” said Noordyk. “I was really tired, I had gained some weight, I was moody.”

Now, assuming it was an underactive thyroid, she went to her doctor. After a series of tests – the unimaginable.

“I was devastated,” said Noordyk.

The doctor said she had Hodgkins lymphoma.

“I feel like I’m being robbed,” said Noordyk.

“I felt like, the world was being unfair. I felt really angry. Really angry because I’ve been through a lot in my life. I mean a lot. Unimaginable, terrible things. College was really hard for me and I ended up getting through it so well and I worked so, so hard to get to where I was. I was finally to the point where I thought all the bad things were behind me. I had done my deed, I had been through my personal war it and it was only up from there,” said Noordyk.

Her entire summer consumed by doctors, tests and procedures.

“I have a scar here from a biopsy because they had first done a needle biopsy, but the tumor had mummified so they had to go in surgically,” said Noordyk.

And, a chemo port in preparation for treatments.

“It feels like I’ve been a guinea pig all summer,” said Noordyk.

She dreams of one day becoming a mother, but chemo and radiation drastically reduce those chances.

She froze her eggs, a procedure her insurance did not cover.

The treatments will continue to be rigorous, but just as she rose above trials in her past, the fighter that she is, Kim’s determined to overcome this obstacle.

“I’m definitely not going to die. I’m young. I’m otherwise healthy and I’m too stubborn,” said Noordyk. “I haven’t come this far to let some cancer knock me out. No way.”

Her friends started a GofundMe to help with medical expenses. If you’d like to help her beat cancer it’s titled Kim’s Battle Against Cancer.