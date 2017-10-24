Rocky Mount police: 26 guns, $37K cash seized in last 12 days

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police have seized 26 guns in the last 12 days, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The weapons seized by police include an AR-15 rifle, four SKS assault-style rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and multiple high-powered semi-automatic handguns, according to the post.

The police department wrote that, “The more disturbing information is that many of these weapons have been seized from persons known to be involved in gang related activity. Some of the weapons have been used in crimes related from homicide to drug dealing.”

Police said that although removing the weapons from known criminals won’t completely eradicate the violence in the city and surrounding area, they do believe that “an impact will be made.”

The weapons that have been seized were found during a variety of investigations.

“They range from homicide and assault cases, vehicle stops and weapons found hidden under a vacant house used by suspected gang members,” police wrote.

In addition to the weapons, police also confiscated $37,780 in cash and two pounds of marijuana.