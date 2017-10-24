Some Wake County deputies got paid twice for State Fair work, auditor says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office shows some Wake County sheriff’s deputies were paid twice for the same work at the North Carolina State Fair in recent years.

The audit revealed some deputies were paid by both the state and the county for the same work.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said it was not intentional from his deputies and he is taking responsibility for what happened.

“I don’t even want to miss a dollar,” he said. “None of us want to miss a dollar because we’re in law enforcement and our integrity is up to the top.”

The auditor’s report showed for three years, 2013 to 2015, there were cases where 56 deputies made at least an extra $6,300 total.

“Whenever you do an investigation like this, certainly what you’re looking for is a fix to the problem,” said State Auditor Beth Wood.

The rule is unless a deputy is already assigned to the Fair, that deputy must take vacation, comp time, or be off to be able to work it and get paid by the state.

“I take the blame for it,” said Harrison. “The form was not what I thought it was. It’s nobody’s fault but mine. I thought we were keeping better records that we were. It wasn’t bad, but it’s not what I wanted.”

The sheriff told CBS North Carolina the forms were corrected before this year’s State Fair and the extra money paid has been recouped.

“The sheriff’s office has stated that they have the problem fixed already,” said Wood. “They have procedures in place to make sure that this could never happen again.”

Wood said the sheriff’s office was very cooperative with her office’s investigation.

The auditor’s office got a tip on its hotline, which prompted the investigation.

Harrison said the audit will not impact security at the State Fair moving forward.