Student reportedly finds noose hanging in NC high school bathroom

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — Davie County High School is investigating after a noose-like object was found hanging in one of the school’s restrooms on Monday.

The school system said administrators are working with law enforcement to find out who is responsible.

A student posted a photo of the noose on social media and shared it with WFMY News 2. We contacted the school and they provided the statement below.

A picture of a hate symbol in a restroom at Davie County High School is circulating on social media. The school administration was made aware of this picture earlier today and are working with law enforcement to investigate. The principal addressed the student body about this matter this afternoon. Symbols of hatred and violence have no place in our schools and we will continue to work diligently to find and address the source. Anyone with information that would lead us to the source of this hate symbol should contact the principal immediately.”