VIDEO: Cut off by storm, NC nurse hikes through steep woods to deliver babies



ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — This might just be the video you’d want your boss to see. While storms ravaged many parts of North Carolina on Monday afternoon, one labor and delivery nurse wasn’t using the flooded roads as a reason not to come to work.

Maggie McNeill is a nurse at Ashe County Memorial Hospital. On Monday afternoon, her route to work was blocked by flood waters and logs that had washed onto the road. The only way out was a hike. A serious hike.

McNeill took off on foot after arranging a ride to pick her up at the top of the hill.

In a video posted to Facebook, her husband, Todd McNeill, proudly narrates the video of his wife hiking up a steep hill to get to the road.

“Where she’s gonna catch a ride into town and deliver Ashe County’s two newest citizens,” Todd McNeill says in the video.

If you’re a nurse, you might just understand the determination behind her literal climb into work. McNeill says she wouldn’t have it any other way, “We are a small hospital and my coworkers are my family. I can’t stand the thought of leaving them in a bad spot! I think they’d all do the same if the roles were reversed.”

Maggie has four kids of her own and says, “I always say, if I can’t be with them, I’m so thankful to be helping other mamas become mamas!”