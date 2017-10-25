5+-foot exotic snake caught in NC backyard, authorities say

By Published: Updated:
(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers captured a 5- to 6-goot boa constrictor in a North Carolina backyard on Sunday, authorities said.

The snake, discovered in a Charlotte backyard, was reported as a “large python,” but actually turned out to be a boa constrictor, authorities said.

Snakes
CLICK HERE TO VIEW A GALLERY OF SNAKES COMMONLY FOUND IN NC

Officers were able to capture the snake and take it back to the exotics room of a city animal facility, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control wrote on Facebook. The snake is too big to be legally owned in Mecklenburg County, so officials are trying to place it with a rescue organization.

Authorities said they aren’t sure how the snake ended up in the backyard, noting that they once captured a boa constrictor that had hitched a ride up from Florida on a parcel delivery truck.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s