5+-foot exotic snake caught in NC backyard, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers captured a 5- to 6-goot boa constrictor in a North Carolina backyard on Sunday, authorities said.

The snake, discovered in a Charlotte backyard, was reported as a “large python,” but actually turned out to be a boa constrictor, authorities said.

Officers were able to capture the snake and take it back to the exotics room of a city animal facility, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control wrote on Facebook. The snake is too big to be legally owned in Mecklenburg County, so officials are trying to place it with a rescue organization.

Authorities said they aren’t sure how the snake ended up in the backyard, noting that they once captured a boa constrictor that had hitched a ride up from Florida on a parcel delivery truck.