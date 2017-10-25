Are you over 12 and want to ‘trick or treat’ in Apex? Think again!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Are you over the age of 12 and want to go trick or treating in Apex?

Think again!

The Town has a pesky ordinance that clearly says that is a no-no.

Sec. 14-18. – Halloween restrictions.

(a) No person over 12 years of age shall engage in the practice of “trick or treating” at any time. (b) No Halloween “trick or treating” shall be carried on after the hour of 9:00 p.m. (Code 1973, § 13-17)

Not only can you not be a teenager and trick or treat but you had better put that candy bag away after 9 p.m., too.

Not to be left out, Holly Springs has some Halloween restrictions for you.

A resolution effective Oct. 17 suggests only children under the age of 13 can trick or treat. Holly Springs has a little more flexibility for you teenagers wanting to collect free candy though.

If you’re over 13 and want to trick or treat, just don’t wear a mask.

Holly Springs cites safety concerns are behind their restrictive suggestions.

Here’s a look at Holly Springs’ Halloween rules:

That Halloween trick-or-treating should take place on the actual Halloween holiday, Oct. 31, and should be restricted to children under the age of 13.

That all children taking part in trick-or-treating should be clothed in safe costumes, featuring materials that can be seen in the dark by motorists and masks that do not obstruct the children’s vision.

That each child or group of children taking part in trick-or-treating should be accompanied by a responsible older person who can protect the children from harm.

That trick-or-treating be conducted during reasonable hours, preferably between early evening and 9 p.m.

That those who choose not to participate in Halloween indicate so to others by leaving their porch lights off; and, that participants respect the wishes of those who choose not to participate in Halloween by not visiting homes where porch lights are off.

That children trick-or-treat in their own neighborhoods, visiting only familiar homes.

That parents and/or guardians inspect collected treats carefully before they are consumed by children.

That suspicious activities or collected treats that show signs of tampering be reported immediately to the Holly Springs Police Department.

That teenagers (ages 13 to 19) refrain from participating in trick-or-treating and that those who do, should not wear masks.