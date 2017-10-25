Crosswalk signs installed where Apex student hit by vehicle



APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews installed a pedestrian crosswalk sign at Humie Olive and Evans roads Wednesday – the area where a student was hit Tuesday.

Mayor Lance Olive said he believes part of the issue is the crosswalk signage was taken down in the midst of the construction of the new middle school.

But within 36 hours after Tuesday’s incident, the town added a sign to alert drivers.

“Especially in the dark, so you’ll know this is a crosswalk and know to slowdown,” Olive said.

Olive adds that he’s also been in talks with Wake County Schools.

Collin Murray, a freshman at Apex Friendship High, walks to school each day.

“Really, it’s easy until here,” he said. Murray said the difficult part is the intersection at Humie Olive and Evans Road.

“This is a hard road to cross. I’ve been hit almost twice,” the 14-year-old said.

Police said a student was hit in the same intersection while walking to school Tuesday morning. The student will be OK, but the driver was cited.

“We asked them, maybe required is a better term, a light to be put here at the intersection,” Olive told CBS North Carolina. “That light would stop traffic and allow people to cross safely.”

Olive said there will be more immediate changes.

Murray said he plans to continue walking to school.

“Even just a crossing guard, or a light, would help, too,” Murray said.

The Apex Police Department sent these safety tips for drivers and pedestrians:

Drivers should focus on the road and not drive distracted

Drivers are required to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk

Pedestrians should not walk distracted by being on the phone, wearing head phones, etc.

Pedestrians should also avoid wearing dark colored clothing in the early morning and late evening hours.