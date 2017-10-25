Despite hundreds in opposition, regional planners move Falls of Neuse widening forward



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of North Raleigh residents will have to keep pushing back if they want to stop a proposal to widen Falls of Neuse Road.

It’s the area between Interstate 540 and Durant Road.

“What you have right here is a road going very close to a neighborhood and very close to small businesses on the other side,” said Lynne Beaman, homeowner. “It’s not a good place to widen.”

Beaman lives right near the area where the DOT is proposing to expand Falls of Neuse Road.

The DOT has said it’s a way to help ease congestion. Many who live in the area feel otherwise and some made sure their voices were heard Wednesday.

“Getting out in the morning is a nightmare,” said Christine Hollinger, homeowner. “People do not pay attention to traffic signals. Red lights don’t mean red lights to people. They continue to block the intersection. Adding two more lanes is just going to make this worse for us.”

The homeowners spoke before a meeting of CAMPO, the North Carolina Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Widening of Falls of Neuse Road between I-540 and Durant Road will waste time and create congestion, not relieve it,” said Lillian Overton, homeowner.

“This will turn Falls of Neuse into another Capital Boulevard,” said David Cox, Raleigh City Council member.

CAMPO voted to take the next step with the plans.

“Is there a way to help address this traffic issue that we know is going to continue to grow in a way that is the least impactful to the existing residents,” said Nancy McFarlane, Raleigh Mayor.

McFarlane said the approval vote, at this time, ensures the project will not lose its funding. But she said CAMPO could still decide to pull the plug on the project if it does not like the Department of Transportation’s final plans.

Something Beaman wants to see.

“There are other areas that are more conducive to being widened than this one,” she said.

The DOT must still decide which side of the road will be widened.

The project could start as early as next year.

Hundreds signed a petition opposing the widening project.