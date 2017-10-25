Durham group calls for stricter lead paint rules



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a call for stricter regulations surrounding the handling of lead-based paint as children face health risks from exposure to it.

The Partnership Effort for the Advancement of Children’s Health (PEACH) held a town hall meeting Tuesday night, noting kids in northeast central Durham are five times more likely to have elevated blood lead levels than kids in other parts of the city.

“Children should not have to be poisoned before they can get help,” said Lenora Smith, executive director of PEACH. “What we think is driving it has to do with unsafe work practices when homes are being repaired and renovated.”

Holly Dwan and Tiffany Graves shared their struggle with the issue, after the owners of the home between the two of them had it pressure washed last year. It caused lead-based paint chips to scatter across their properties. They’ve been in a court battle for about a year trying to get the situation resolved through proper lead abatement procedures.

“I think our current regulations are definitely not good enough. This could pretty much happen to just about anyone in the city,” said Graves.

They struggled to get the city or the state to take further action because tests showed their kids didn’t have a high enough level of lead in their blood to trigger immediate enforcement.

“The city says we can only go so far then it’s the state’s problem. The state says well, it’s a local issue,” said state Sen. Mike Woodard (D – Durham) “Yes, there is a gap. And, we need to find the most effective way to fill that gap.”

Smith said she wants more resources to be available to families to address risks surrounding lead-based paint before a child faces serious health consequences. According to the Mayo Clinic, children younger than six are “especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal.”

PEACH offers risk assessments of homes. For more information, click here.