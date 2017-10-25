Foreign college students running ID theft ring in Nash County, deputies say



ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday, Nash County Sheriff Officials busted an identity theft ring run by several foreign students who attend North Carolina Wesleyan College.

Deputy Chief Brandon Medina with the Sheriff’s Department says the suspects are foreign students, and athletes.

Medina says students stole at least two victim’s identities. From there, the suspects use the information to order thousands of dollars’ worth of electronic goods, he says.

“Suspects would go to the residence and recover the delivered merchandise without victims knowing,” said Medina.

However, Medina says one of those victims caught on, and notified authorities.

Medina says law enforcement immediately started investigating. Nash County Sheriff’s officials tracked down several of the addresses connected to the ring of theft, and staked the locations out.

Tuesday night, Nash County Sheriff officials let CBS North Carolina cameras follow as they executed search warrants and went through one of the homes the suspects used to deliver the stolen goods.

“I think this is going to open up something that has been going on for a while,” said Detective Michael Anderson.

The case is still under investigation. No arrests were made at the location our cameras filmed, but sheriff’s officials say evidence of electronics, believed to be purchased through fraudulent means, were found.

No one has been arrested yet, and suspect information has not been released.

Anderson says these thieves are smart; the first purchase they make is small. When they realize they’re in the clear, that’s when they start hitting your accounts for hundreds, or even thousands of dollars.

Medina says the best way to protect yourself from this kind of crime is be vigilant, and always be aware of your account activity.