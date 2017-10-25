Investigators exploring other leads after new Cole Thomas search comes up empty

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Several dozen investigators spent much of Wednesday searching parts of southern Benson for a man who went missing exactly 11 months earlier.

Cole Thomas disappeared in the Johnston County town on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. Dozens of searches by law enforcement and volunteers have yet to turn up remains of the 22-year-old Florida man. He came to the area with two co-workers from a solar farm contractor in Minnesota. Prosecutors said in an August court hearing that those two men, Jeremy Carpenter and Julian Valles, devised a plan to come to North Carolina to buy a large amount of methamphetamine.

Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson told the court that the trio met with Anthony James and Rudolfo DeLeon, a suspected drug dealer already facing drug trafficking charges in a pending 2015 Wayne County case. The prosecutor said Thomas and his co-workers bought meth from DeLeon and were going to head back to Minnesota when they drove by sheriff’s deputy in Mount Olive. At that point, Thomas became paranoid and eventually the drugs were thrown out the window of the vehicle.

Investigators said James claimed he saw one of the other men beat Cole Thomas with a baseball bat and later heard gunshots. Carpenter, Valles, James, and DeLeon are charged with felony concealment of a death. Obstruction of justice charges are also pending.

Benson Police said Wednesday they recently received new information in the case, which prompted the new search efforts in farmland and forests along U.S. Highway 301 in the southern part of town.

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation and the Johnston County Sheriff’s search and rescue team used machetes to clear paths for themselves and their search dogs.

Kathy Hardison lives next to a field which was part of Wednesday’s search as well as earlier efforts.

“They’ve asked me a couple of times, with the dogs, could they search this area back here and behind the house and I told them sure. Anything to help them find him. Everybody in this community wants him found,” Hardison said.

“I hope they find that boy because I know his momma and daddy wants to at least bury him [and] know where he is. I think the worst point is not knowing.”

Benson Police Chief Kenneth Edwards said Wednesday’s search efforts ended around 4 p.m. He said investigators are reviewing some other information and exploring other avenues and leads.