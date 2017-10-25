Jeff Glor named anchor of ‘CBS Evening News’

NEW YORK (WNCN) – CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor has been named anchor of the CBS Evening News.

Glor has been with CBS for 10 years and was previously lead anchor on CBSN, CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service.

The new Evening News will launch later this year.

“Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance – from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time,” said President David Rhodes. “In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the Evening News into a digital future.”

Glor, 42, joined CBS News in 2007 as a correspondent based in New York.

Glor covered some of the biggest breaking news stories of the last decade, including the shootings at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the landfall of Superstorm Sandy.

Anthony Mason, the broadcast’s interim anchor, will continue as CBS News senior national correspondent and co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday.

“Anthony is a vital part of our CBS News anchor team and we thank him for stepping up during this important transition,” said Rhodes. “We are so grateful to continue to have Anthony’s contribution particularly to CBS Sunday Morning but to all our other broadcasts and platforms as well.”