NC mom tried to drown her 4 children, deputies say

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) — A Pender County mother has been arrested after she tried to drown her children in a bathtub Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aeisha Milton, 29, of Mount Olive is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to officials, deputies responded to a home in the 9400 block of N.C. Highway 11 just before noon after receiving reports about the attempted drownings.

Sheriff’s office officials said the children range in age from 10 months to 3 years old.

The children were taken to Pender Memorial Hospital for treatment and were later released.

Milton is currently being processed at the Pender County Jail.