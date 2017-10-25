NC teen girl last seen Tuesday night, deputies say

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Jasmine Marie Rodriguez, 14, of Hampstead, was reported missing Tuesday night.

She’s 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has dyed bright red hair and was last seen wearing black pants, and a black hoodie.

Rodriguez is known to frequent the Carolina Beach area.

If anyone has information on her location, please call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.