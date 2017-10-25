New information leads to renewed search for Cole Thomas, police say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Citing new information in the case of Cole Thomas, Benson police and other officials will take part in a search of selected areas of Benson Wednesday.

Thomas vanished the night of Nov. 25, 2016, in Benson, and his body has yet to be found.

The SBI and other law enforcement agencies will assist Benson Police during Wednesday’s search.

“A greater law enforcement presence will be noticeable around Benson. These officers, deputies, and agents will be assisting with the continuing investigation,” Benson Police Chief Kenneth Edwards said in a release.

Four men have been charged with concealing Thomas’ death.

Anthony Ridell James Jr., 26, of Mt. Olive, Julian Valles Jr., 34, of Dudley, and Rudolfo DeLeon Jr., 27, of Mt. Olive, were arrested and charged on July 17 in connection with Cole Thomas’ disappearance.

Jeremy Brian Carpenter, 42, of Taylor Falls, Minnesota, was arrested July 18 in Minnesota in connection to the case.

In late November, two men told police that Thomas was driving the car they were riding in when he parked in a Benson intersection and ran from the car, taking the keys with him. Thomas was on an an interstate road trip to visit a friend for Thanksgiving, they told authorities.

Law enforcement officers and volunteers conducted dozens of searches in the Benson area in the months following his disappearance but never found Thomas.