Roanoke Rapids murder suspect on the run, sheriff says

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old murder suspect is on the run after the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed a man Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at the of Branch Avenue and Bowser Street in Roanoke Rapids.

Responding deputies found 20-year-old Sequan Flemming suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office identified Matthew James Scott, of Roanoke Rapids as the suspect following an investigation.

Scott is on the run and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Deputies encourage anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew James Scott to contact the Halifax county Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Crime stoppers at 252-583-4444.