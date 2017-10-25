SEAL gets emotional in court over dog killed during search for Bergdahl

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl returned to a military courtroom at Fort Bragg Wednesday for his sentencing hearing, where prosecutors began to present evidence that fellow service members were seriously wounded in a fruitless search for him after he abandoned his post in Afghanistan.

Just after Bergdahl walked into court, witnesses started taking the stand.

The first to take the stand was James Hatch, a retired chief petty officer who said he was shot in the leg trying to save Bergdahl.

Hatch entered the courtroom with a limp and a service dog named Mina. He was largely stoic and spoke in measured tones except for several times when he talked about a slain military dog.

Hatch said the dog helped protect his team by locating enemy fighters after the SEALs lost sight of them in a chaotic situation.

“His name was Remco,” Hatch said as his voice cracked.

“Take your time,” said the prosecutor, Army Maj. Justin Oshana.

Hatch said his team’s helicopters came under fire as they landed in an area near the Pakistan border where they had information on Bergdahl’s possible whereabouts. He said the mission was hastily planned, and their only objective was the Bergdahl search.

Remco was leading them through a field when the dog located two enemy fighters that the team had seen at a distance. Hatch said the fighters sprayed AK-47 bullets at them, killing the dog.

He was hit in the leg.

“I screamed a lot. It hurt really bad … I thought I was dead,” he said.

Hatch said everyone knew Bergdahl walked off the post in Afghanistan and was captured by the Taliban. He said they still went to save him because “he’s an American”

Hatch said he believes he would have died if a comrade hadn’t quickly applied a tourniquet. Hatch has subsequently had 18 surgeries.

He now runs a nonprofit dedicated to the care and support of military and law enforcement dogs.

Capt. John Billings took the stand after Hatch.

He said service members went without food and water for several days trying to find Bergdahl.

Three others took the stand saying other soldiers were hurt and aircraft were shot down and damaged in the rescue mission.

The 31-year-old soldier who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner faces up to life behind bars in the U.S. after pleading guilty to the rare charge of misbehavior before the enemy as well as desertion.

President Donald Trump’s criticism looms over the case. The military judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, has yet to rule on a defense motion that Bergdahl can’t get a fair sentence with the Republican as commander in chief.

Nance said Monday that he would be fair and hasn’t been influenced by Trump, but that he does have concerns that the president’s comments are affecting public perceptions.

Legal scholars say Nance’s comments Monday should resolve the issue of whether Trump directly influenced the court, but the judge must also consider whether proceedings would appear unfair to a reasonable observer, under a concept called apparent unlawful command influence.

While campaigning for president, Trump repeatedly called Bergdahl a traitor and suggested that he be shot or thrown from a plane without a parachute. Nance ruled in February that those comments didn’t constitute unlawful command influence, noting that Trump was a civilian candidate for president at the time. The defense argued that Trump revived his campaign comments the day of Bergdahl’s plea hearing, by saying at a news conference that he thinks people are aware of what he said before.

Prosecutors made no deal to cap Bergdahl’s punishment, so the judge has wide leeway to decide his sentence. Several more days of testimony are expected.

Bergdahl, from Hailey, Idaho, was captured after walking off his remote post in 2009 and held by Taliban allies for five years. He has said he was caged, kept in darkness and beaten, and tried to escape more than a dozen times before President Barack Obama brought Bergdahl home in 2014 in a swap for five Taliban prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.