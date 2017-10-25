2 dead in Grambling State shooting, suspect fled

By Published: Updated:


GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman says two people have been fatally shot on the campus at Grambling State University, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives are at the scene of the double homicide, assisting campus police.

Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton told local media early Wednesday that it happened during a late-night altercation in a courtyard. Local media reported that Sutton identified one of the victims as a Grambling senior, Earl Andrews, and the other as Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

The campus police and media relations offices had no more details they could share immediately.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s