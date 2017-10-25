State AG weighs in on troubled Raleigh retailer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The State’s Attorney General says the investigation into a Raleigh based cyber retailer continues even as his office obtained an injunction against eRummagers to force the company to make good on its delivery promises and/OR refunds.

eRummagers, which does business under the corporate name The Results Experts LLC, was sued by the Attorney General’s office, which alleged deceptive business practices.

“What eRummagers is doing is selling products but not delivering them,” says Attorney General Josh Stein.

His office was granted a temporary restraining order and injunction by Judge Donald Stephens. The judge signed an order saying eRummagers must provide a complete list of all of its unfilled orders — some of which, court documents say, date back to November 2016.

“This is a company that has real problems.” said Stein.

The company demands full payment up front for goods it sells. The Attorney General says, if eRummagers wants to stay in business, that practice has to end.

“They can sell products but they have to deliver them first. They cannot take advanced payment,” said Stein.

Stein says many consumers have also failed to get refunds and his office is working to get that money returned to customers by eRummagers

“My office will not allow a company to take North Carolinians’ hard-earned money and fail to deliver on their promises,” he said.

Documents on file with the NC Secretary Of State show the company lists a mail drop at a Raleigh packaging store as its headquarters.

The Attorney General’s office sent a certified letter to the registered agent for the company demanding answers and a face-to-face meeting, but got no reply.

The address the certified letter was sent to is a private residence in Raleigh, which court documents say eRummagers sometimes used in its correspondence with customers.

When consumer reporter Steve Sbraccia knocked on the door at that address, he also got no reply.

However, CBS North Carolina cameras recorded someone pulling back the curtains in the window adjacent to the front door and peeking out. That person never came to the door.

Attempts to contact two other company officials also failed when CBS North Carolina went to addresses listed on forms filed by The Results Experts LLC. No one answered the door at either location.

Before the case ever got to the attorney general’s office, CBS North Carolina began investigating consumer complaints about eRummagers last May.

“I want to thank you for looking into this retailer months ago. You brought it to our attention,” said Stein.

As the state works to get money or promised goods for people who have complained, Stein says his office is digging deeper to see if criminal charges need to be brought against anyone associated with the corporation.

“It’s too early to know if it’s criminal activity or just commercial deception. We’ll continue to pursue this investigation,” he said.

In the meantime, the attorney general’s office goes back to court on Oct. 30, seeking a permanent injunction against eRummagers.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.