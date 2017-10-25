Sunny and dry for the work week



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cooler air has moved in across central North Carolina.

High pressure will keep skies bright and dry for the rest of the work week.

Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday but rebound to around 70 on Friday as the high pressure system slides off to our east.

In between, nights will be chilly with lows in the lower 40s with some rural areas reaching the 30s. Except for some partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, skies should remain mainly clear.

Over the upcoming weekend, skies are expected to become partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower late Saturday. A cold front will approach and move through on Sunday. With it, there will be a good chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday. Behind the cold front, colder air will pour in across central North Carolina. Next Monday, highs should be in the upper 50s with lows starting out in the 30s. On Halloween, Tuesday, it will be pleasant with sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. This means for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Today will be mainly sunny. The high will be 65. Winds will be west-northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight will become partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 42. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Thursday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 64. Winds will be west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 42. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday will be sunny and milder. The high will be around 70; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower. The high will be near 70, after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a risk of rain. The high will be 66, after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chillier. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 39.

Halloween on Next Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 38.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

