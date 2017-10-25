Theft ring involving Wesleyan students could be larger than thought, deputies say

Nash County Sheriff’s officials say it’s possible the scale of an identity theft ring run by at least two college athletes may be larger than is so far known.

Tuesday, CBS North Carolina’s cameras were alongside Nash County Sheriff’s Deputies as they executed a search warrant in connection to a local identity theft ring.

Sheriff’s officials say two student athletes from North Carolina Wesleyan College fraudulently obtained at least two victims’ information. From there, the suspects used that information to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of elections, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputy Chief Brandon Medina, with the Nash County Sheriff’s Department, says it’s possible this crime ring may range much wider.

“There’s a lot of transactions of shipping between the Maryland and the D.C. area,” said Medina.

“So we have to follow up with those, but there is some evidence we located letting us believe there may be other individuals involved,” Medina added.

It’s also possible more victims might come forward. Medina says since a CBS North Carolina story on the search aired on Tuesday, another possible victim contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Department.

“We appreciate the media because it gets the word out,” said Medina.

But law enforcement says putting a stop to this crime ring does not put an end to the problem as a whole.

“We’re dealing with it all the time,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Stone says the best way to protect yourself is just be careful with your information.

“If people get social security numbers, or dates, and births and names, they can do so much with them like the cases we’ve had here. It can go on for months before you recognize what’s going on,” said Stone.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Medina said that, because these crimes involved mail fraud as well, it’s possible the suspect may also face federal charges.