Thursday could shed light on Raleigh connection to JFK assassination



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The release, set for Thursday, of classified documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy could reveal information about a call Lee Harvey Oswald tried to make after his arrest to a man in Raleigh.

Historian Grover Proctor has studied the so-called “Raleigh call” for decades trying to determine why Oswald attempted to reach a man named John Hurt.

He hopes one day to know “what (Oswald) was hoping to accomplish, and who perhaps told him to do that if anyone, and how these two men came together in history on that day.”

Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963. The next night, while Oswald was in jail in Dallas, he attempted to make a call to Hurt, providing two potential phone numbers to a switchboard operator.

Proctor says two officers were there as well, but it’s not clear who they were. The call never went through. According to a report written for the House Select Committee on Assassinations by Surrell Brady, a switchboard operator said a co-worker who handled the call never actually placed it for Oswald.