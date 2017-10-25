VIDEO: Suspect kicks kitten during attempted NC home break-in



TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who tried to break into a man’s home last week.

According to Michele Tatum, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the incident happened in the 8500 block of Old Stake Road near Tabor City on Oct. 18.

Around 1 p.m., two men pulled up to the home in a white Ford F-150 truck. One of the suspects walked up to the front door and knocked on it. Tatum said the other suspect knocked on a window at the same time.

The homeowner didn’t answer because he didn’t know the two men, Tatum said.

The suspects then get back in the truck, but instead of driving off, one of the suspects goes back to the porch to knock on the door a second time.

After knocking on the door, surveillance video shows the suspect turn around and kick a 4-week old kitten.

He then turns around and kicks in the door and enters the home.

Tatum said the victim met the suspect at the door and the man ran from the house and jumped in the truck and left the property. The victim wasn’t injured during the incident.

The suspects’ F-150 is believed to be a 2007-2009 year model with a front grill that has been painted white and a silver toolbox in the bed.

If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629.