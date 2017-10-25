Witness gunned down minutes after testifying

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama judge ended a trial early after a witness in an attempted murder case was shot to death outside the courthouse moments after testifying.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial Tuesday in the trial of Jacquees Boone, who is accused of shooting Alondre Cooley in 2014.

The victim’s 31-year-old brother, Kelvin Cooley, testified for the state Monday. He was shot to death while walking to his car less than five minutes after leaving the stand.

The defendant’s brother, 25-year-old Josephus Boone, is charged with capital murder in Monday’s slaying. Court records aren’t available to show if he has a lawyer.

The judge also ordered Jacquees Boone held without bond. Jacquees Boone was previously convicted of shooting Alondre Cooley, but an appeals court overturned the case.

