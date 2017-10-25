VIDEO: Woman jumps from deputy’s moving vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman in the custody of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office was able to escape from a deputy’s moving vehicle in east Austin around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Jessica Ann Lopez, 27, who was being brought in on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, complained to the deputy driving that she was hot, so he turned up the air conditioner.

When she continued to complain and asked him to roll down her window, the deputy lowered it partially. That’s when Lopez was able to squeeze out of one of her handcuffs and reached out, unlocking the door from the outside, TCSO said.

Dash cam video sent to KXAN shows the deputy moving west on Seventh Street, coming off of US 183, as the right rear door flings open and the woman jumps out.

The deputy hit the brakes, and then chased after Lopez with another deputy. She didn’t make it far.

The sheriff’s office says she was caught about 50 feet away from the deputy’s SUV.

“We’re investigating this incident,” TCSO spokesperson Kristen Dark said. “We’re going to look at whether there was a malfunction with the vehicle and whether or not there was a malfunction with the cuffs. From there, we will look at whether or not there was something wrong procedurally.”

Lopez also had warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting arrest.

Former San Marcos Police Chief Dr. Howard Williams says people slipping out of handcuffs isn’t rare.

“I’ve had people slip cuffs on me. You try to be as accommodating to them as you can and some people are just very adept at slipping out of those handcuffs,” Williams said.

He is now a criminal justice lecturer at Texas State University. Williams says officers go through intensive training on how to properly handcuff people with the right tension. From experience, he believes this was just an example of a sly suspect versus improper protocol.

“The officer did what he thought was appropriate to make this lady as comfortable as he could and in this case she took advantage of it,” Williams said.

Next, he says, will come a closer look at whether that’s truly the case or if something needs to change.

“When we have a malfunction, we go back and we look what happened why did this happen? Do we have an officer that wasn’t following procedure properly? Or maybe they weren’t trained properly? Maybe the equipment’s defective, who knows? But let’s go look at it and see, let’s not guess,” he said.