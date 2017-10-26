‘Bring his head to me,’ Tampa mayor tells police amid serial killer fears

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn told the city’s police force in no uncertain terms Thursday to catch the killer who has terrorized the city and raised fears of a serial killer.

“Bring his head to me,” Buckhorn said. “We’re not going to let the bad guy take over this neighborhood.”

Three bodies were found in a quiet Tampa neighborhood in a 10-day span. Police have not labeled the deaths the work of a serial killer, but public speculation from non-official sources has been rife.

Some residents wondered whether the suspect had been caught since there seemed to be fewer patrol cars in the area, but both officials said this was not the case and warned residents to remain vigilant.

Police have been showing residents a video of a man who was walking in the area when the first murder occurred and are still “reviewing video to see if there is anything more we can dig out of it,” Dugan said.

Residents and business owners in the area were encouraged to register with ProjectRec, a program that allows residents to share video footage from their privately owned surveillance cameras systems with police.

“I would like to stress again that if you have a home video camera system and we have not reached out to you, please reach out to us and we will come to see you,” he continued. “The concern is somebody knows something and is not aware of it.”