Duke voted pre-season No. 1 in ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Duke is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball title.

The ACC on Thursday also announced Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson as its preseason player of the year and Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III as the preseason rookie of the year.

The announcements came a day after voting at the league’s media day in Charlotte.

Duke received 57 of 69 first-place votes. Rival North Carolina was picked second, followed by Notre Dame, Miami, Louisville and Virginia.

The Blue Devils return senior Grayson Allen and brought in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, led by Bagley, to a program that went 28-9 last year and won the ACC Tournament. This marks the 17th time Duke enters a season as the ACC favorite.

ACC Operation Basketball 2017-18 Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Duke (57) – 1020 North Carolina (7) – 921 Notre Dame (4) – 852 Miami (1) – 809 Louisville – 733 Virginia – 690 Virginia Tech – 549 Florida State – 519 Georgia Tech – 468 Syracuse – 420 Wake Forest – 378 NC State – 310 Clemson – 289 Boston College – 181 Pittsburgh – 141

2017-18 Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (64)

Grayson Allen, Duke (60)

Joel Berry II, North Carolina (58)

Marvin Bagley III, Duke (26)

Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech (25)

Second Team

Bruce Brown Jr., Miami (22)

Quentin Snider, Louisville (12)

Deng Adel, Louisville (12)

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech (11)

Jerome Robinson, Boston College (11)

ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (49)

Grayson Allen, Duke (9)

Joel Berry II, North Carolina (9)

Bruce Brown Jr., Miami (1)

Jerome Robinson, Boston College (1)

ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year

Marvin Bagley III, Duke (58)

Lonnie Walker IV, Miami (3)

Lavar Batts Jr., NC State (2)

M.J. Walker, Florida State (2)

Jalek Felton, North Carolina (1)

Aamir Simms, Clemson (1)

Oshae Brissett, Syracuse (1)

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia (1)