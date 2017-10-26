Durham police ID suspect in Foster Street armed robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are attempting to locate a 34-year-old man accused of forcing a victim to withdraw money from an ATM in early October.

Antonio McGhee is wanted after police said he robbed two people at gunpoint on Foster Street on Oct. 5.

Police said the victims were walking on Foster Street around 10 p.m. when McGhee approached them armed with a gun. He took cash from one victim and forced the other to withdraw cash from an ATM.

McGhee is wanted on two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

McGhee could be in the Greensboro area.

Anyone with information on McGhee’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.