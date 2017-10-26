EPA assisting NC with GenX investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Environmental Protection Agency said it is providing technical support to North Carolina as the state investigates chemicals in drinking water.

“EPA is committed to protecting public health and supporting states and public water systems,” a spokesperson for the federal agency told CBS North Carolina.

The EPA is now investigating Chemours’s compliance with a 2009 order issued under the Toxic Substances Control Act for the production of GenX.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company has released the chemical GenX and other products into the Cape Fear River from its factory near Fayetteville.

GenX is used in making Teflon.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality requested help from EPA scientists with analyzing Cape Fear River water samples.

The EPA has since shared its findings with the state.