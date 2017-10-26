Female corrections officer attacked at women’s prison in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A female corrections officer was attacked and injured by an inmate Thursday morning at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, according to a North Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not say what time the attack occurred or how the officer was assaulted.

The officer was transported to an outside hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are not releasing the name of the officer at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

