How you can view the JFK assassination documents

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The National Archives could release a batch of files as early as Thursday related to the assassination of President Kennedy.

Last weekend, President Trump said he will allow the release of the documents to the public. The collection includes more than 3,100 documents, which could amount to tens of thousands of pages.

The National Archives is planning to post the files online only. They’ll be posted here on the National Archives website.

The secret government files have inspired conspiracy theories for decades that for example, Lee Harvey Oswald, wasn’t the only person involved in the plot.