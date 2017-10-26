How you can view the JFK assassination documents

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 1963, file photo, surrounded by detectives, Lee Harvey Oswald talks to the media as he is led down a corridor of the Dallas police station for another round of questioning in connection with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. President Donald Trump is caught in a push-pull on new details of Kennedy’s assassination, jammed between students of the killing who want every scrap of information and intelligence agencies that are said to be counseling restraint. How that plays out should be known on Oct. 26, 2017, when long-secret files are expected to be released. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The National Archives could release a batch of files as early as Thursday related to the assassination of President Kennedy.

Last weekend, President Trump said he will allow the release of the documents to the public. The collection includes more than 3,100 documents, which could amount to tens of thousands of pages.

The National Archives is planning to post the files online only. They’ll be posted here on the National Archives website.

The secret government files have inspired conspiracy theories for decades that for example, Lee Harvey Oswald, wasn’t the only person involved in the plot.

