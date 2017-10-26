Local organization uses rescue horses to help kids in crisis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On a quiet section of farmland near the Wake-Durham county line sits a spot so peaceful it’s hard not to stop and simply take it in.

It’s a place that reminds 10-year-old Timothy Hayes of time he once spent with his dad. Timothy and his father were together Super Bowl Sunday when a car hit his dad as he was riding a dirt bike.

“I loved him to the point I just wanted to hold him,“ said Timothy, adding, “Every minute, I think about what I could’ve done to stop my dad.”

After losing his father, Timothy suffered debilitating panic attacks. The boy who once loved the outdoors retreated to his room.

“It feels like a part of him died,” said Timothy’s mother, Heather Proffitt. “It’s like he’s not my child anymore. He’s not the same person at all.”

Timothy’s hurting heart found solace thanks to Hope Reins. The organization pairs rescued horses, and trained leaders, with children undergoing crises.

“We serve the kid whose parents and grandmother were murdered in their home when they were watching. We serve the kids whose dad was killed at the top of their driveway,” explained vice president Barbara Foulkrod. “We deal with kids dealing with suicide, with self-harming behaviors, kids dealing with anxiety so they can’t even go to school.”

Just like every child, every horse has a story of crisis and survival. A tiny horse named Twinkle was found in a junk yard. Spirit was left in a trailer without food or water. Others suffered abuse or neglect.

“Time and time again we see overlap with what happened in the horse’s story — their area that they’ve overcome or their area of heartache — and it really mirrors, in a really beautiful miraculous way, what the child has gone through,” said Foulkrod.

Timothy found a connection with Deetz, a former rodeo and competition horse who was given up after getting hurt. Here he has a new purpose, and so do the children who come here. Working with horses teaches confidence and communication. “It makes me happy,” said Timothy.

”For him to smile and for him to be excited about anything, it means a lot,” said Proffitt.

Timothy’s best advice to other children dealing with tragedy: “I would say try your best to keep living.”

Hope Reins does not cost anything for the children who participate. The organization relies on volunteers and donations.

