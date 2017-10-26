Missing hiker found safe after 5 days in wilderness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five days ago, Nathan Mitchell headed to the Salmon Huckleberry Wilderness for a solo hike. Days later, the Mitchell family was in the same area, searching for their missing son.

“Alex and I have been walking a lot of trails, crying a lot of tears,” Nathan’s father said while pointing to another man who had been searching for Nathan.

“We did a lot of crying,” the man said.

But after days of searching, Nathan was found on Thursday, giving the Mitchell family only one reason to cry — joy. A member of the search and rescue team hugged Nathan’s father and gave him the good news.

“He’s great,” the man said. “He’s great — very healthy.”

“He is?” Nathan’s dad gasped while he cried.

“Oh, yeah,” the man said. “I walked him out.”

Nathan, according to Clackamas County Sheriff Bryan Jensen, had no food or water with him while he spent time in the wilderness. He survived by drinking creek water.

“It’s truly an amazing miracle,” Nathan’s mother said.

Three of Nathan’s friends first found him cold and tired but in “pretty good” condition. Two stayed with Nathan while one went back out to the trail to alert rescue teams. Nathan was able to walk out on his own. He was transported to a hospital where staff reported his condition as “fair.”

The Mitchell family expressed their gratitude for the search efforts after their son was found.

“If it would’ve gone the other way we would’ve still had the same feelings,” Nathan’s father said.

“We’d still feel grateful,” Nathan’s mother interjected.

“But with a lot less joy,” Nathan’s father said.