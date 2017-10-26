Mother of slain Las Vegas police officer dies of broken heart, family says

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) – The mother of the Las Vegas police officer killed in the October 1 shooting died just days after her son’s funeral from a broken heart, family members said.

Sheryl Siles, 56, was in Las Vegas on Friday to attend the services for her only son, Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Saturday, she had a heart attack and collapsed on the escalator of her hotel.

“She just kind of froze. She was standing there looking at me,” said Sheryl’s cousin Cecil Ralston told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sheryl was taken to a St. Rose Dominican Hospital campus after the fall, he said, before she was moved to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Ralston said the family decided to take her off life support on Sunday.

Her brother, Lewis Stiles, told CNN Sheryl had high blood pressure and diabetes, which run in the family. She wasn’t doing well emotionally either, he said.

“I’m trying not to have a heart attack myself,” Lewis said.

A GoFundMe had been set up to support the family.

Hartfield was one of 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 musical festival. He was remembered as a police officer, an accomplished National Guard sergeant first class and a youth football coach.