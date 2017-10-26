NC doctor’s license suspended after sexual misconduct allegations

MT. HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – WBTV has learned of two allegations of sexual misconduct brought against a local physician in Mt. Holly.

Documents filed by the North Carolina Medical Board said the Board possesses information that Dr. Michael Smith of Mt. Holly Family Practice has “on at least two occasions… engaged in sexual acts, sexual contact and/or vaginal intercourse with patients in an examination room at his practice.”

The “immoral and dishonorable conduct” prompted the Medical Board to order Smith’s license to practice medicine be “summarily suspended.”

Some of Smith’s patients were shocked at the allegations.

“He is an excellent doctor,” said Crystal Flemings, who has been a patient of Smith’s for four years. “You couldn’t ask for a better doctor.”

Flemings says he last saw Smith on Oct. 14. He told her he was retiring and that his last day in the office would be Oct. 24 – the same day the North Carolina Medical Board suspended his medical license.

“That’s the first I heard of it,” Flemings said, adding, “No sir, I don’t believe that at all.”

According to North Carolina Medical Board documents, Smith is the “only physician and the only male working at Mt. Holly Family Practice.”

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Smith stem from August and September of this year.

The first patient, listed as “Patient A” in the documents, said she visited Smith in August for a regularly scheduled office visit and “Dr. Smith, by force or coercion, engaged in a sexual act and had sexual contact” with her.

According to the North Carolina Medical Board, “Dr. Smith committed unprofessional conduct within the meaning of N.C. Gen. Stat. 90-14(a) and grounds exist… for the board to annul, suspend, revoke, condition, or limit Dr. Smith’s license to practice medicine.”

According to documents a second patient, “Patient B,” visited Smith in September 2017. “During a regularly scheduled office visit… Dr. Smith engaged in vaginal intercourse with Patient B in an examination room.”

Because of these allegations, the North Carolina Medical Board ordered Smith’s license to practice medicine to be “summarily suspended effective 5:00 p.m.” on Oct. 24, 2017.

A hearing has been set before the Board in December on the Notice of Charges and Allegations against Dr. Michael Smith.

Calls to Mt. Holly Family Practice for comment went unanswered.

It is unclear if Smith is facing any criminal charges. WBTV has reached out to the Mt. Holly Police Department on the matter but has not received a response.