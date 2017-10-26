NC program reshaping school lunches by going ‘farm-to-school’

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Nina Hines has spent the last 23 years trying to make sure that students at Aurelian Springs Institute of Global Learning are fed in the healthiest way possible.

Lately that job has been a lot easier.

“We call this Sunday Thursday day,” Hines told CBS North Carolina when we visited the Halifax County School. She was serving exactly what it sounded like. It was a Sunday meal on a Thursday. It included oven baked fried chicken, mashed potatoes, locally grown collard greens, cafeteria-made rolls and a banana.

Hines gladly showed us the entire process of taking the collard greens out of the cooler, cleaning them, cutting them up, cooking and seasoning them.

“I think one of the main takeaways for students is that they know where their food comes from. That they have a little bit better understanding about the seasonality of produce and a little bit more respect for the farms that grow it,” said Tim Williams, program manager for Working Landscapes.

Working Landscapes is the local food hub and processor that distributes area fruits and vegetables to schools. The organization works with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Farm to School project.

Jeff Bender is in neighboring Warren County. His family has been farming the same land since 1946. If you love greens he’s got them. Kale, collard greens and cabbage are just a portion of what he grows.

Much of the crop will make its way to the Halifax County school system.

“Getting our young people off to a good start just bodes well for our culture, civilization and society in general” said Bender.

Bender said the North Carolina Farm to School program doesn’t just provide a new market for local farmers.

“[It] also…provide[s] higher quality food for local schools and not only to encourage schools to eat healthier but, to hopefully have a product that they liked,” he said.

“We’re taking the farm-to-table from high-end restaurants in the Triangle and bringing it to school districts all across the northeastern part of the state,” said Williams.

It’s a healthy eating lifestyle that they hope students will take with them well into their adult years.

Hines said there’s not much that could make her any happier.

“When I see the babies and they smile, that makes me smile, makes all three of us smile.”