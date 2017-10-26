New security rules could mean longer lines at RDU, other airports across US

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New security rules are in place for international travelers coming to the United States. There are also new screening rules for domestic travelers.

The new measures are an effort by Homeland Security to enhance safety and make sure they’re able to properly screen everything going through security at the airport.

This means there could possibly be longer waits for you as people put their laptops or tablets in a separate bin to get screened.

The upgraded method was first tested at 10 United States airports and once any issues were worked out, the Transportation Safety Administration started putting the stronger domestic measures in place across the country.

The change happened after security experts learned terrorists are finding more and more ways to hide explosives in large electronics.

We’ve already seen some longer lines at home as people get accustomed to the changes with carry-on bags and the security checkpoint.

The new measures also require a stricter screening process but stops the ban on in-cabin laptops. This affects the 2,000 commercial flights arriving daily to the U.S., including RDU.

If you are flying out, be aware of the new domestic flight rules.

The TSA won’t elaborate on their exact plans, but CBS North Carolina saw more K-9 officers behind the gates last week. We do know that there was a change in security behind the gates last week.

One thing that has been made clear is that all electronics larger than a cellphone must now go in separate bins for X-ray screening in standard lines.

Passengers will notice longer lines during peak times, but a TSA spokesperson said you shouldn’t have to wait much longer.

Some travelers say they’d much rather an extra wait in order to feel safer while traveling.

If you’re flying out today on a domestic flight, plan on getting to RDU at least two hours before your departure.