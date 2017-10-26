Raleigh police encourage use of stations for online sale meet ups

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three days after shots were fired at the Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh Police reminding residents to shop smart and safe.

Early reports say the meet-up for an online sale turned into a robbery.

Police want to prevent any further incidents like this from happening.

Across the city, Raleigh police has six stations. Officials encourage residents use the two 24-hour headquarters in Downtown Raleigh on Cabarrus Street and on Six Forks Road to make their online sales in person.

“There’s the old adage that if a deal seems too good to be true that it probably is and if you decide to meet at police station and someone doesn’t want to meet at that station, they’re probably not worth doing business with,” explained Lt. Kevin Lillis.

Authorities say consumers should look for red flags, including fake names and accounts.

“This seems to be more prevalent because they (criminals) can catch people off guard,” the Raleigh lieutenant detailed. “Something that would raise suspicions would be the person you’re doing business with changes the time or location– that should raise your suspicion. But, the more people engage in online sale to do business the more this occurs.”

Police say providing officers to watch over the in-person, online sale transactions would be a burden, and there’s no designated sale spot in the police parking lots.

CBS North Carolina asked whether these areas will have surveillance cameras and if someone will monitor as transactions happened.

Officials say the 24-hour headquarters are always staffed.

It’s the people, though, that have to be the first line of defense and police say that means being a cautious online buyer.

Raleigh Police say buyers and sellers don’t need an appointment to make the transaction at these stations.

If any online sale puts you danger, call police immediately.