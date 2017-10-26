Residents plead for repairs to Durham’s Cook Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers in Durham want to see changes along Cook Road between Martin Luther King Parkway and Juliette Drive.

Drivers driving on the curvy hill are not only trying to watch out for each other, but uneven pavement as well.

“You actually feel like you’re going to somehow get in a wreck or bang your car by hitting the dip,” said Katherine Prentice.

Imagine playing a game of dodge ball, except this is with your car and children in the backseat.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” said Prentice.

Prentice lives near the area and has been driving along the road for more than three years. There’s no shoulder on the road and at some spots – there’s no pavement.

“There’s one specific curve that’s really dangerous cause there’s a dip in the curve,” she said. “So you can’t see the cars coming and you also naturally want to avoid the dip so that you don’t bang your car or run off the road.”

Drivers say this road has been in bad shape for years.

CBS North Carolina asked the City of Durham how will it fix the problem.

The Public Works Department said in an email:

“The concern regarding the condition of Cook Road has been sent to Public Works Engineering Division for further investigation and response. The Engineering Division is responsible for administration of the annual citywide repaving contracts. Cook Road has been identified as a potential candidate for paving in FY19. However, this street must compete with several other streets for funding and staff will not know for several more months how much funding will be available for FY19 repaving. While this reply leaves some uncertainty in the timeline for this work to happen, please know that Public Works will continue to perform pavement repairs as necessary on Cook Road until it can be paved under a future project.”

Prentice says something needs to be done.

“I think the best possible solution would be for them to fill in the dip and also create a shoulder,” she said.

As Prentice gets ready to make another trip along Cook Road, she says the word needs to get out because things will start to get worse.

“It’s a highly trafficked road and it gets very neglected,” she said. “Now that there are these developments going up right there, there has potential to be even more traffic.”